Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $265.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $222.24 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $218.38 and a one year high of $363.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.51 and its 200 day moving average is $274.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

