ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $9.25 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.