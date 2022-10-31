Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $24.47 or 0.00119014 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and $421.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,559.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022296 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00268396 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00727726 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00563291 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00233802 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00257977 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,672,214 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
