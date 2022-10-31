Euro Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $312,935.00 (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $76.77 million and approximately $312,935.00 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,407.64 or 0.31477162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 77,438,893 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.