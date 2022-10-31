European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.02. European Wax Center shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 305 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EWCZ shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

European Wax Center Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in European Wax Center by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 638,615 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in European Wax Center by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 384,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after acquiring an additional 249,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

