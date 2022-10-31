EverQuote (EVER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverQuote stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock worth $134,999. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 145,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 109.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 204,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 290,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

