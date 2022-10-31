EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 513,213 shares.The stock last traded at $33.66 and had previously closed at $33.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 669.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $116,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,074.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $349,930. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,304,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,682,000 after acquiring an additional 99,653 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after buying an additional 609,713 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EVO Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

