Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $87.40 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.