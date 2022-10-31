Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.63. 26,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,699. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

