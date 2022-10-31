Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.59. 6,293,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after acquiring an additional 579,286 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 535,957 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Exelon by 540.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 221,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 877,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after buying an additional 209,531 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

