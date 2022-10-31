EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.63

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 7332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 396,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 246,507 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.