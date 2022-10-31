Fairfield University Has $22.25 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fairfield University lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 17.4% of Fairfield University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $35.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

