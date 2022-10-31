Fantom Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $616.19 million and approximately $230.12 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.04 or 0.31498849 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

