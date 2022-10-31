Fantom Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $616.19 million and approximately $230.12 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.04 or 0.31498849 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012302 BTC.
Fantom Coin Profile
Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.
Buying and Selling Fantom
