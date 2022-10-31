FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) Insider Seamus Keating Buys 750 Shares

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) insider Seamus Keating acquired 750 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,290 ($15.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,675 ($11,690.43).

FD Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of FD Technologies stock traded up GBX 46 ($0.56) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,344 ($16.24). 26,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. FD Technologies Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,620 ($31.66). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,459.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,884.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £376.55 million and a PE ratio of 4,236.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

