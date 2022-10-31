Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $498,355.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. 864,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 18.05%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.