FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 4.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $160.04. 19,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,802. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average is $204.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

