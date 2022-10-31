FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $160.37 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.61.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

