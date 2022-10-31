FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,024,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 2,672,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 593.0 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

FBBPF remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Monday. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,768. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

About FIBRA Prologis

Further Reading

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

