FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,024,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 2,672,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 593.0 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
FBBPF remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Monday. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,768. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.
About FIBRA Prologis
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIBRA Prologis (FBBPF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.