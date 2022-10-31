Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $20,545,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,123,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,036.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 258,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 235,681 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 399.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 156,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,417 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. 521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

