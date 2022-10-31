Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 333.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $6.71 during midday trading on Monday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

