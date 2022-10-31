Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FSZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.36.

FSZ traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.65. 74,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,269. The company has a market cap of C$887.84 million and a PE ratio of 17.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.31. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.23 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$163.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

