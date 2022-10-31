FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FIH Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of FIH Mobile stock remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. FIH Mobile has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.50.

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

