Financial Contrast: Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ponce Financial Group and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ponce Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ponce Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.15%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ponce Financial Group $101.74 million 2.25 $25.42 million ($0.03) -308.90 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.85 $13.81 million $2.19 13.97

Ponce Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Ponce Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ponce Financial Group 11.09% 4.60% 0.64% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A

Summary

Ponce Financial Group beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned and owner-occupied residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential property, construction and land, commercial and industrial, business, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. It operates 4 banking offices in Bronx, 2 banking offices in Manhattan, 3 banking offices in Queens, and 3 banking offices in Brooklyn, New York; 1 banking office in Union City, New Jersey; and 2 mortgage loan offices in Queens, 1 mortgage loan office in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 mortgage loan office in Englewood Cliffs and 1 mortgage loan office in Bergenfield, New Jersey. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

