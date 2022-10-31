Financial Survey: Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) & DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM – Get Rating) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A DBV Technologies -929.78% -57.09% -43.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and DBV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A DBV Technologies $5.71 million 51.71 -$97.81 million ($0.68) -2.31

Analyst Recommendations

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gene Biotherapeutics and DBV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A DBV Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50

DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 258.28%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It is also developing Generx for ischemia-related cardiovascular and cerebral therapeutic indications. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. has an agreement with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies for the manufacture of Generx angiogenic gene therapy product for Phase 3 clinical evaluation. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The milk-induced company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA); Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

