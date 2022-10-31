Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 324,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. 243,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,649,223. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

