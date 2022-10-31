Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,402. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.