Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $504,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

