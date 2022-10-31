Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

