Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

