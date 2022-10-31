Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 676 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 2.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ CSX remained flat at $29.22 during trading on Monday. 190,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,263,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

