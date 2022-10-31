First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Position Raised by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,475 shares of company stock worth $508,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,024. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

