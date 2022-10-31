First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Interstate BancSystem traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 1388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $451,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,591,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $6,585,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

