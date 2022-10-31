First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $22.95 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.68.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

