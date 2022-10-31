First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $138.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $132.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $145.74.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $650,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,941 shares of company stock valued at $948,528. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

