First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 62,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 593,127 shares.The stock last traded at $129.28 and had previously closed at $130.64.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDN. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

