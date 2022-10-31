First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FEI opened at $7.87 on Monday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 138.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

