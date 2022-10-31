FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director James H. Graves Sells 8,000 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FCFS traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.45. 486,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.46.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 36.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

