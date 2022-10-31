FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) PT Lowered to GBX 149

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 149 ($1.80) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FGROY stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

