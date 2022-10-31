Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,451 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $102.76. 222,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

