Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.48-6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.48. Fiserv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.48-$6.55 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.60. 5,654,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,571. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,706 shares of company stock worth $3,846,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

