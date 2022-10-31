Fluent (FLNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Stock Up 3.3 %

FLNT stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

Insider Transactions at Fluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.