Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,400 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,184.0 days.

Fluidra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FLUIF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fluidra from €33.00 ($33.67) to €20.00 ($20.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fluidra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

