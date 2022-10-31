Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 15,310,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Fluor Trading Up 2.2 %

FLR traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.60. 41,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fluor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLR. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Fluor Company Profile



Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

