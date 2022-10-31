Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,819 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. 1,183,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,715,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

