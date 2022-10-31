Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 12,353 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $162,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.92. 78,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.33.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.