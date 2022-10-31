Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 52,988 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $203,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $77.50. 152,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,270. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.