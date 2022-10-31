Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,153. The company has a market capitalization of $386.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.