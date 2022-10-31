Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 60,486 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of Visa worth $225,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 21,641.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

V stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.06. The stock had a trading volume of 180,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. The firm has a market cap of $393.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.74. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

