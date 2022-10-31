Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $41,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 55,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 227,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,527,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.99.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

