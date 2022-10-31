Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $73,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 12,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,226,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,782,000 after purchasing an additional 106,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 192,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,649,223. The company has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

